Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Shopping Cart, Dumpster, Flower Pots In Nassau County

A 29-year-old man was charged with arson after investigators reported he set fire to a shopping cart, a dumpster, and flower pots in separate incidents on Long Island.

Jatinder Singh was arrested following an incident that happened in North New Hyde Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police responded to a report of a larceny and a shopping cart full of items that was on fire in the side parking lot of Five Below, located at 697 Hillside Ave., NCPD said.

Employees told officers that a man had passed all points of purchase with the merchandise without paying, according to the report.

Authorities said Singh was seen on video striking a match and lighting the shopping cart on fire before leaving the scene.

Officers located Singh in the area and arrested him without incident, police said.

NCPD said Singh was also found to be responsible for two other fires.

The first incident was a dumpster fire that happened at Outlook Safety, located at 226-10 Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose Terrace, at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, causing damage to an unoccupied building, NCPD said.

About an hour later, flower pots were set on fire at G Resnick Realty, located at 249-02 Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose, which caused damage to the canvass canopy at the location, police said.

NCPD said Singh was charged with:

Petit larceny

Fifth-degree arson

Two counts of fourth-degree arson

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11, police reported.

