Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza

A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island.

Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.

A 20-year-old woman entered the tanning room at Planet Fitness, located at 38 Great Neck Road, and after completing the tanning session, she saw what appeared to be a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said.

She called 911, and Sumter was arrested after an investigation and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, NCPD reported.

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8.

Authorities asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Sumter to call police at 516-573-6653 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.