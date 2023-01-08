Contact Us
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza

Nicole Valinote
Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened at Planet Fitness in Great Neck Plaza on Saturday, Jan. 7, police said.

A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island.

Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.

A 20-year-old woman entered the tanning room at Planet Fitness, located at 38 Great Neck Road, and after completing the tanning session, she saw what appeared to be a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said.

She called 911, and Sumter was arrested after an investigation and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, NCPD reported.  

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8.

Authorities asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Sumter to call police at 516-573-6653 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

