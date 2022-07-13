Contact Us
Breaking News: Surfer Attacked By Shark At Long Island Beach
Man Accused Of Robbing Massapequa Carvel At Knifepoint

Nicole Valinote
Carvel, located at 5596 Merrick Road in Massapequa
Carvel, located at 5596 Merrick Road in Massapequa Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Nicholas Roca
Nicholas Roca Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 32-year-old man is accused of robbing a Long Island ice cream shop at knifepoint.

The robbery happened at the Carvel, located at 5596 Merrick Road in Massapequa, at about 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Nicholas Roca, of Massapequa, approached a 20-year-old employee of the store while displaying a knife and removed cash from the store register before fleeing the scene.

Officers located Roca a short distance away and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit, NCPD said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, authorities said.

Police said detectives also recovered a clear glass pipe that contained a burnt substance believed to be crack cocaine.

NCPD said Roca was charged with:

  • First-degree robbery 
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Second-degree menacing 
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 13, police reported.

