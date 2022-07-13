Man Accused Of Robbing Massapequa Carvel At Knifepoint

A 32-year-old man is accused of robbing a Long Island ice cream shop at knifepoint.

The robbery happened at the Carvel, located at 5596 Merrick Road in Massapequa, at about 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Nicholas Roca, of Massapequa, approached a 20-year-old employee of the store while displaying a knife and removed cash from the store register before fleeing the scene.

Officers located Roca a short distance away and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit, NCPD said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, authorities said.

Police said detectives also recovered a clear glass pipe that contained a burnt substance believed to be crack cocaine.

NCPD said Roca was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 13, police reported.

