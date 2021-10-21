Contact Us
Man Accused Of Punching Nassau County Police Officer In Face

Nicole Valinote
Miguel Alfaro Flores
Miguel Alfaro Flores Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing charges after authorities said he punched a police officer in the face.

The Nassau County Police Department said the incident happened in Bellmore at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Officers responded to Lakeview Road after receiving a report of a man punching and throwing bottles at cars, NCPD said.

Police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Miguel Alfaro Flores, of Bellmore, became belligerent when officers confronted him and punched an officer in the face.

Police were able to arrest Flores without further incident, NCPD said.

The officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.

Police said the defendant is charged with the following:

  • Disorderly conduct
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degree assault

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 21.

