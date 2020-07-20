Man Accused Of Making Graffiti At Long Island Bank

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a man who allegedly vandalized a bank earlier this week.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a man (pictured above) is wanted by detectives as they attempt to identify and locate a man who painted graffiti in the vestibule of Bank of America in Selden.

The man allegedly painted the graffiti at the Middle Country Road bank at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information regarding the vandalism has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

