Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Teenage Worker In Nassau County

A Long Island employer has been accused of inappropriately touching a teenage worker.

The 17-year-old female victim notified Nassau County Police on Wednesday, Dec. 16 that she had been inappropriately touched multiple times by her employer while working at Phoenix Gymnastics, located on Bethpage Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage.

Starting in December of 2019 the owner of the gym began forcibly touching the victim on her breasts and buttocks, Nassau County Police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Zvonimir Bosnjak, 60, of Huntington. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bosnjak has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who may also be a victim to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.