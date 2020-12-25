Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Dramatic Change To Follow Storm As Arctic Blast Will Cause Sharp Drop In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Teenage Worker In Nassau County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Zvonimir Bosnjak
Zvonimir Bosnjak Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island employer has been accused of inappropriately touching a teenage worker.

The 17-year-old female victim notified Nassau County Police on Wednesday, Dec. 16 that she had been inappropriately touched multiple times by her employer while working at Phoenix Gymnastics, located on Bethpage Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage. 

Starting in December of 2019 the owner of the gym began forcibly touching the victim on her breasts and buttocks, Nassau County Police said. 

The investigation led to the arrest of Zvonimir Bosnjak, 60, of Huntington. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bosnjak has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who may also be a victim to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.