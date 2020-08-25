Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Woman At Long Island Park

Oscar Alberto
Oscar Alberto Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A man has been accused of exposing himself to a woman at a Long Island park.

The incident happened on  Tuesday, Aug. 25 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in East Northport, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was walking on a trail at Caravan Park at approximately 11:20 a.m. when Oscar Alberto, 31, of East Patchogue, approached her from the opposite direction and exposed himself and committed a lewd act. 

The woman called 911 and Second Precinct officers located Alberto in his vehicle, a gray 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, parked on Caravan Drive.

Alberto was charged with public lewdness and will be held overnight at the Second Precinct for arraignment on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Alberto to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

