Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Teens At Valley Stream Village Green Park

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he exposed himself to a 16-year-old and 19-year-old on Long Island.

Rodolfo Ernesto Umana, of Valley Stream, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, July 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Valley Stream Village Green Park, NCPD said.

Authorities said the 16-year-old girl and the 19-year-old woman reported to police that a man had approached them and began exposing himself.

Officers located Umana and arrested him without incident, police said.

Police also found that he had three active bench warrants, NCPD reported.

He was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

His arraignment was set for Tuesday, July 19, according to the report.

Investigators asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Umana to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

