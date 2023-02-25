Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls From Window In Bellmore Residence

A Long Island man has been accused of exposing himself to two young girls from a window in his residence.

The man, Nelson Roberts, age 59, of Bellmore, while standing at the window of his residence, was observed by both victims, ages 14 and 15, in front of the window exposing and touching his genitals Friday, Feb. 24, at around 3:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Roberts has been charged with two counts each of:

First-degree public lewdness,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court on Wednesday, March 15.

Detectives request anyone who feels as though they may have been victimized by Roberts to contact police at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.