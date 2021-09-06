Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself, Committing Lewd Act On Long Island Beach, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
West Landing Road beach access area.
West Landing Road beach access area. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself at a Long Island beach and then committing a lewd act.

Franciso Hernandez, age 22, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 4, after police received a complaint call in Southampton.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., at the West Landing Road beach access, according to Southampton Police Sgt. Eric Sickles.

After committing the lewd act Hernandez left in his vehicle. Police canvassed the area and located him, Sickles said.

He was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Additionally, Hernandez, of Riverhead, was found to have an active bench warrant with the Suffolk County Police Department for criminal obstruction of breathing. 

He was processed at HQ and turned over to the county on the bench warrant.

