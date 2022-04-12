Man Accused Of Crashing Into Police Vehicle, Emergency Service Truck In Nassau County

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he crashed into a police vehicle and an emergency service truck during a pursuit on Long Island.

The pursuit started in Garden City and ended in Mineola at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday, April 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers approached a 2009 Honda Accord with a registration known to police from an earlier incident in the parking lot of the Roosevelt Field Mall, and the driver, identified as Robert Reaves, of Brooklyn, began to strike a police vehicle in an effort to flee the scene, police reported.

Officers broke the passenger and driver's side windows of the Honda and deployed their ECD taser to try to stop Reaves, NCPD said.

Police said the Honda nearly struck officers before traveling south on Ring Road.

Multiple units responded to assist, including Nassau County Police Aviation and Emergency Service Units, and a police helicopter replayed the Honda's locations to assisting units, authorities said.

The Honda struck a Nassau County Emergency Service Truck at the intersection of Barwick Boulevard and Hill Street in Mineola, injuring two police officers, NCPD reported.

Reaves and 19-year-old Imani Graham, of Queens, who was a passenger in the Honda, refused to exit the car, and a struggle ensued which caused an officer to suffer a shoulder injury, police said.

NCPD said both defendants were arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Five officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries following the incident, authorities said.

Investigators also found that the Honda was reported stolen from Queens, police said.

NCPD reported that Reaves was charged with the following:

Three counts of second-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Criminal possession of stolen property

Reckless endangerment

Unauthorized use of vehicle

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Vehicle and traffic law violations

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 12.

Graham was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, May 3, police said.

