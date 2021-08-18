Man Accused Of Burglarizing Nine Commercial Properties On Long Island

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing nine commercial properties on Long Island over the past few months.

Anthony Myles, of Bay Shore, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16 for burglarizing businesses between Thursday, June 3 and Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Myles would kick in the front doors of the businesses and steal property.

SCPD said Myles was charged nine counts of third-degree burglary.

Police said Myles is accused of burglarizing the following locations:

Church of God, located at 55 Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore, on June 3 at about 10:20 a.m.

iLoveKickboxing, located at 1746 Eastbound Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, on June 30 at about 12:35 a.m.

Lori’s Dance Center, located at 126 East Main St. in East Islip, on July 1 at about 12:15 a.m.

Subway, located at 1750 5th Ave. in North Bay Shore, on July 7 at about 11:35 p.m.

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, located at 1434 Straight Path in Wyandanch, on July 9 at about 5 a.m.

Dominican Restaurant, located at 1897 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park, on July 26 at about 1 a.m.

Legworks Dance Studio, located at 1040 Montauk Highway in Mastic, on July 27 at about 1:10 a.m.

Best Kitchen, located at 787 Udall Road in West Islip, on August 7 at about 4 a.m.

Dream Style Barber, located at 1239 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, on August 14 at about 11:30 p.m.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.