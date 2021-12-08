Man Accused Of Burglarizing Nassau County Building

A 30-year-old man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a building on Long Island.

Sequan Kennedy was arrested for an incident that occurred in Inwood at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said Kennedy broke a door and entered a building located at 1 Sheridan Boulevard.

He then left the scene and returned a short time later, breaking a window and entering the building again, NCPD reported.

A security company that was monitoring cameras from a different location saw Kennedy and called police, authorities said.

Police said Nassau County K9-5 helped locate Kennedy when he was hiding in the building.

Kennedy was arrested without incident, NCPD said.

Police said Kennedy had taken an undisclosed amount of money, and he was found in possession of stolen credit cards.

NCPD said Kennedy was charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief

Criminal possession of stolen property

Petit larceny

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Kennedy was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 6, authorities said.

