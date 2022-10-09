Contact Us
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Inwood Home, Injuring Officer While Resisting Arrest

Nicole Valinote
Oseguera-Umanzor Walther
Oseguera-Umanzor Walther Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 41-year-old man is facing charges after police said he broke into a Long Island home and injured an officer while resisting arrest.

Oseguera-Umanzor Walther, of Inwood, was arrested following an incident that happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police attempted to arrest Walther at a residence on Church Street, and Walther tried to flee the scene by breaking a bedroom window, NCPD said.

An officer deployed his taser device, and Walther continued to flee the scene, authorities said.

Walther was found hiding outside of the home and was arrested, NCPD said.

Police said an officer sustained injuries during the incident because Walther violently resisted arrest.

Walther's actions violated an active, full stay-away order of protection, NCPD said.

Police reported that Walther was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree burglary  
  • Third-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree criminal contempt 
  • Third-degree robbery 
  • First-degree criminal contempt 
  • Resisting arrest 

He also has an active warrant out of Texas for assault and obstruction of breathing, authorities said.

Police said his arraignment was set for Sunday, Oct. 9.

