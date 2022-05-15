Man Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Roslyn Estates Home

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to burglarize a home on Long Island.

The incident happened in Roslyn Estates at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Steven Morra, of Levittown, is accused of attempting to enter an occupied home on The Intervale, police reported.

Police said a 15-year-old girl heard a loud noise and saw that the back door of the residence was damaged.

She saw Morra walking around the backyard, and she ran to a neighbor's house, where the police were called, NCPD reported.

Authorities said that Morra was located at 5:20 p.m. in a neighboring yard on The Serpentine and resisted arrest by flailing his arms and legs.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Morra was charged with:

Second-degree attempted burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree criminal trespassing

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, May 15, police said.

