Man Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Roslyn Estates Home

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to burglarize a home on Long Island.
The incident happened in Roslyn Estates at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Steven Morra, of Levittown, is accused of attempting to enter an occupied home on The Intervale, police reported.
Police said a 15-year-old girl heard a loud noise and saw that the back door of the residence was damaged.
She saw Morra walking around the backyard, and she ran to a neighbor's house, where the police were called, NCPD reported.
Authorities said that Morra was located at 5:20 p.m. in a neighboring yard on The Serpentine and resisted arrest by flailing his arms and legs.
No injuries were reported.
Police said Morra was charged with:
- Second-degree attempted burglary
- Second-degree criminal mischief
- Third-degree criminal trespassing
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
- Resisting arrest
His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, May 15, police said.
