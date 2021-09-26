Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer In Nassau County

A 24-year-old man was apprehended after police say that he kicked an officer in the face on Long Island.

Tristan Persaud, of Wantagh, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree assault, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at home on Red Maple Drive in Wantagh around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

NCPD said officers heard screaming and saw Persaud being restrained by members of his family.

Police said the officers placed Persaud into custody and seated him down on the floor.

Persaud then stood back up, fell back, and kicked an officer in the face, NCPD reported.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment for abrasions to his face and blurred vision.

Persaud was also taken to a hospital for assessment.

Persaud was scheduled to be arraigned later on Sunday.

