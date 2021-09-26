Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Sam Now A Monster Category 4 Hurricane With 145 MPH Winds; Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Tristan Persaud
Tristan Persaud Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 24-year-old man was apprehended after police say that he kicked an officer in the face on Long Island.

Tristan Persaud, of Wantagh, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree assault, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at home on Red Maple Drive in Wantagh around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

NCPD said officers heard screaming and saw Persaud being restrained by members of his family.

Police said the officers placed Persaud into custody and seated him down on the floor.

Persaud then stood back up, fell back, and kicked an officer in the face, NCPD reported.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment for abrasions to his face and blurred vision.

Persaud was also taken to a hospital for assessment. 

Persaud was scheduled to be arraigned later on Sunday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.