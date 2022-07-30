Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer During Incident At Mineola Catering Hall

A man from out of state has been accused of assaulting an officer during a disturbance overnight at a Long Island catering hall.

Officers were dispatched to the Jericho Terrace Catering Hall in Mineola, located at 249 Jericho Turnpike, on Saturday, July 30, at around 12:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found John Demonte Alarcon, age 29, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, acting in an aggressive manor with a 50-year-old man who was struck in the face with a closed fist, Nassau County Police said.

An officer sustained injuries during the course of the arrest as the Alarcon was violent and combative while resisting arrest, according to police.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alarcon was charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Third-degree assault

Second-degree harassment,

Disorderly conduct,

Resisting arrest.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, July 30 in Hempstead.

