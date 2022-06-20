Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer During Arrest In Merrick

A 35-year-old man is accused of assaulting an officer on Long Island while he was being arrested on several warrants.

The incident happened in Merrick at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to Marion Avenue after receiving a report that a person had parked an SUV and was walking up and down driveways, police said.

Police found the SUV occupied by 35-year-old Emeka Chukwuneke, of Manhattan, and determined that he had three active Nassau County bench warrants.

NCPD said Chukwuneke resisted arrest, causing an officer to suffer lacerations and swelling to his hand.

The officer was treated at a local hospital, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Chukwuneke was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest, NCPD said.

His arraignment was set for Sunday, June 19, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.