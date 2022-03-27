Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer After Trying To Break Into Seaford Home

A 28-year-old man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer after attempting to forcibly enter a Long Island woman's home, authorities announced.

Nicholas Logreira was arrested following an incident in Seaford at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said Logreira tried to forcibly enter a home on Arthur Avenue, which put a 26-year-old woman in fear for her life.

He was unable to enter the home and fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

NCPD reported that officers found Logreira on Arthur Avenue a short time later, and attempted to arrest him.

Logreira resisted arrest, causing an injury to an officer's wrist, police said.

The officer and Logreira were hospitalized for assessment and treatment, authorities said.

Logreira was charged with the following:

Second-degree assault

First-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

He was arraigned on Friday, March 25, police said.

