Man Accused In Nassau County Burglary Spree Charged For New Incident At Starbucks, Police Say

A man who was arrested last month in a string of burglaries on Long Island is accused of burglarizing another business.

Jung Su Kim, age 58, of Queens, was apprehended for a burglary that happened at a Starbucks in Great Neck Plaza at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to an alarm at the business, located at 6 Great Neck Road, and found Kim unlawfully inside of the store, police said.

NCPD said he was charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Kim was set to be arraigned on Sunday, police reported.

NCPD said Kim was previously arrested on Sunday, July 31, for allegedly burglarizing a deli in Great Neck Plaza, and was subsequently determined to be responsible for two additional burglaries that happened in the area in April.

He was released on Monday, Aug. 1, without bail, NCPD said.

