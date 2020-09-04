Man, 36, Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A 36-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight.

The crash happened on Friday, Sept. 4 at about 4:15 a.m. in Coram.

Emmarie Moore, 21, of Coram, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Accent southbound on Route 112 at the intersection of Glenmere Lane when her vehicle collided with a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Moore was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

