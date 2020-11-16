Loose Dogs Bite Two Women At Busy Long Island Intersection

Two women were attacked and bitten by a pair of dogs on the loose on Long Island, one of which police had to shot and kill.

Suffolk County Police said the incident took place around 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to the area when the department received multiple calls regarding a pair of loose dogs in Wyandanch.

According to police, between 6 a.m. and 6:55 a.m., multiple people called 911 regarding loose dogs in the area of New Avenue, West Booker Avenue, and Straight Path.

A 24-year-old woman was bitten on the leg and treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Responding officers were unable to locate the dogs. At approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to calls regarding the dogs on both Little East Neck Road and Ridge Road.

A 78-year-old woman was bitten on the calf by one of the dogs on Ridge Road and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

One of the dogs charged at an officer and was shot and killed on Ridge Road.

The other dog was contained by responding officers. The town of Babylon Animal Control responded to remove both dogs.

