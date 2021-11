Police on Long Island are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a woman he allegedly shot and wounded.

The 23-year-old woman was shot around 9:25 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Yaphank, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 631-852-8752.

