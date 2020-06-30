Long Island Woman Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened on Tuesday, June 30, at about 9:35 a.m. in Centereach.

Mireya Siguenzazhinin, 21, of Hampton Bays, was operating a 2007 Subaru northbound on Nicolls Road when her vehicle crossed over the center median and struck the rear of a southbound 2015 trailer, Suffolk County Police said.

A Good Samaritan rendered aid to Siguenzazhinin before first responders arrived.

Siguenzazhinin was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the trailer, Alex Lopez, 35, of Brentwood, was not injured, according to police.

Motor Carrier Safety Section officers inspected the trailer at the scene. The Subaru was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

