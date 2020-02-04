Long Island Woman Killed When Hummer Crashes Into Pillar

A Long Island woman was killed after her Hummer left the roadway and struck a mailbox pillar, police said.

Carmela Baselice, 66, of Melville, was killed around 10:10 a.m., Thursday, April 2, during a crash on Old Country Road in Melville, said Suffolk County Police.

Baselice was driving a 2006 Hummer eastbound on Old Country Road when her vehicle left the road and struck a brick mailbox pillar, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

