Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With 5-Year-Old Daughter In Car, Police Say

Police arrested a Long Island woman under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated with her child in her vehicle on Long Island.

Tatyana Taylor, 27, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic with her 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle when her car became disabled in front of 33 Lenox Ave. in Central Islip, around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, said the Suffolk County Police.

Taylor knocked on the door of a residence to request assistance. The resident did not answer and called 911. Third Precinct police officers responded and determined Taylor was intoxicated.

Taylor was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Taylor’s daughter was released to a family member.

She is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 3.

