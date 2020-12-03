Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Four From Long Island Among Five Current/Former MTA Employees Charged With Overtime Fraud
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With 5-Year-Old Daughter In Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Bay Shore woman was arrested under Leandra's Law for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.
A Bay Shore woman was arrested under Leandra's Law for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police arrested a Long Island woman under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated with her child in her vehicle on Long Island.

Tatyana Taylor, 27, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic with her 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle when her car became disabled in front of 33 Lenox Ave. in Central Islip, around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, said the Suffolk County Police.

Taylor knocked on the door of a residence to request assistance. The resident did not answer and called 911. Third Precinct police officers responded and determined Taylor was intoxicated.

Taylor was charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

Taylor’s daughter was released to a family member.

She is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Dec. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.