Long Island Woman Driving Wrong Way Charged With DWI, Police Say

A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she drove her car in the wrong direction on a busy Long Island roadway.

A motorist called 911 at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, March 14 to report a motor vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near exit 44 in Islip, Suffolk County Police said.

Highway Patrol officers responded and located a 2017 Honda Accord traveling in the wrong direction. When officers attempted to pull over the Honda, the driver failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound, according to police.

Officers then closed the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at exit 50.

When the Honda reached exit 50, the driver made a U-turn and began traveling westbound, said police.

The Honda stopped for a Highway Patrol officer on the westbound Sunrise Highway Service Road between exit 50 and exit 50A.

The driver of the Honda, Maria Latora, age 26, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Latora, of Wading River, was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, March 14

