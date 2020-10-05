Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash Near Long Island Shopping Center
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Driving Drunk With Three Kids In SUV Crashes Through House, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood where the incident happened.
The area of Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman driving drunk with her three children in an SUV crashed through a house on Long Island, according to authorities.

The incident happened Sunday, Oct. 4 at approximately 6:40 p.m. in Brentwood.

Ashley Thomas-Smith, 34, of Bay Shore, was driving westbound on Blue Jay Drive with her three daughters in a 2004 Lincoln Navigator when she lost control of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Lincoln crashed through the residence located on the 40 block of Blue Jay Drive before coming to a stop on the lawn of a neighboring house, according to police.

Third Precinct officers responded to the scene and determined Thomas-Smith to be intoxicated. 

Thomas-Smith and her daughters, ages 4, 5 and 8, were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. 

Thomas-Smith is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The three girls were not injured and were released to the custody of their father at the hospital, police said.

The Lincoln was impounded. 

The Town of Islip Building Inspector was called to the scene to assess structural damage to the house.

Third Squad detectives charged Thomas-Smith with:

  • driving while intoxicated, 
  • aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),
  •  three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

She is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Oct. 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.