Long Island Woman Critically Injured While Cutting Down Tree

Police & Fire

The area on Carnation Drive in Shirley where the incident happened.
The area on Carnation Drive in Shirley where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was critically injured while cutting down a tree outside her Long Island home.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, in Shirley.

Tanya Pirro, age 44, was on a ladder, cutting down a tree outside her residence on Carnation Drive when the tree snapped and she fell off the ladder, Suffolk County Police said.

Pirro was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police Helicopter with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

