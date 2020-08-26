Long Island Woman Critically Injured In Crash Between Bicycle, Car, Police Say

Police are investigating a crash that critically injured a 51-year-old bicyclist who was struck from behind by a car on Long Island.

The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 26, in Smithtown, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle, 25-year-old Lizzie VanDerschraft of Stony Brook, was uninjured, police said.

She was driving northbound on Edgewood Avenue, east of Landing Avenue, when she struck the bicyclist, according to police.

The identity of the injured bicyclist is being withheld pending the notification of her family. She was brought to Stony Brook Hospital.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 681-854-8452.

