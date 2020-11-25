Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By Box Truck

Zak Failla
Route 112 near the intersection of Barone Drive in Coram
Route 112 near the intersection of Barone Drive in Coram Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old Long Island woman is hospitalized in critical condition after stepping into a roadway early in the morning and being struck by a box truck, police said.

Coram resident Grace Schmidt stepped into the southbound lane of Route 112 near Barone Drive in Coram shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by the Isuzu box truck near the median, Suffolk County Police said.

Schmidt was critically injured after being struck, police said, and she was transported to Stony Brook Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the driver of the truck, Mount Sinai resident John Paola, 21, and a passenger in his truck, were uninjured.

The investigation into the pedestrian strike is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad by calling (631) 854-8652.

