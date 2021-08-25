Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After SUV Crashes, Killing Pedestrian

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area where the crash happened in Copiague.
The area where the crash happened in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman was driving drunk during a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Copiague.

Travis Kernard, age 28, was standing between two parked cars on the street in front of his residence, located at 205 Hawkins Blvd. when the incident happened, Suffolk County Police said.

Annmarie Donadeo, age 50, of Copiague, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Hawkins Boulevard and crashed the vehicle into one of the parked cars, pinning Kernard against the other parked car, said police.

Kernard was transported by Copiague Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Responding officers observed Donadeo in an intoxicated condition and placed her in custody.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Donadeo with driving while intoxicated. She was processed at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 25 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.