Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After SUV Crashes, Killing Pedestrian

A Long Island woman was driving drunk during a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Copiague.

Travis Kernard, age 28, was standing between two parked cars on the street in front of his residence, located at 205 Hawkins Blvd. when the incident happened, Suffolk County Police said.

Annmarie Donadeo, age 50, of Copiague, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Hawkins Boulevard and crashed the vehicle into one of the parked cars, pinning Kernard against the other parked car, said police.

Kernard was transported by Copiague Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Responding officers observed Donadeo in an intoxicated condition and placed her in custody.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Donadeo with driving while intoxicated. She was processed at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 25 at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

