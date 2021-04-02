Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After Hitting Telephone Pole, Police Say

A Long Island woman was arrested for alleged DWI after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a telephone pole.

Shanna Nelson, age 39, of Hampton Bays, was arrested around 7:45 p.m., on Wednesday, March 31, after Southampton Town Police responded to a traffic crash, said Sgt. Eric Sickles.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Nelson still sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2020 Jeep, with the airbags deployed, Sickles said.

A further investigation revealed that Nelson was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, he added.

She was arrested and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation.

Nelson was later charged with DWI and issued a field appearance ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.