Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Trio Nabbed For Stealing Car From Garage Of Nassau County Home
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After Crash Seriously Injures Man, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Mount Sinai Coram Road in Mount Sinai where the incident happened.
The area of Mount Sinai Coram Road in Mount Sinai where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she struck a man with a motor vehicle overnight.

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at around 2:30 a.m. in Mount Sinai.

Jennifer Hohn, 40, of Saint James, was driving a 2018 Toyota northbound in front of 745 Mount Sinai Coram Road, when she crashed the vehicle into a parked 2010 GMC pickup truck occupied by a man and woman, Suffolk County Police said.

Hohn then struck a man on a bicycle who was leaning against the truck from the right shoulder of the road, according to police. 

She then crashed the Toyota into a sign, a mailbox and a fence, police said.

The man, Jason Sciortino, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported by Port Jefferson Emergency Medical Services to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, the Highway Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) officers charged Hohn with driving while intoxicated. 

She was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.