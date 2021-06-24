Long Island Woman, Age 25, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened on Wednesday, June 23 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in Yaphank.

Candice Ogiejko, age 25, of Port Jefferson Station, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 101, when the vehicle veered toward the center grass median, Suffolk County Police said.

When the driver overcorrected, she lost control of the vehicle, which skidded across the lanes and crashed into the northeast corner of Old Dock Road, according to police.

The vehicle struck curbing, fencing, and several large trees before eventually coming to a stop down an embankment near a parking lot, said police.

Ogiejko was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

