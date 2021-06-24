Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Nassau County Shooting
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman, Age 25, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
County Road 101 at Old Dock Road in Yaphank.
County Road 101 at Old Dock Road in Yaphank. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened on Wednesday, June 23 at approximately 8:40 p.m. in Yaphank.

Candice Ogiejko, age 25, of Port Jefferson Station, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 101, when the vehicle veered toward the center grass median, Suffolk County Police said. 

When the driver overcorrected, she lost control of the vehicle, which skidded across the lanes and crashed into the northeast corner of Old Dock Road, according to police.

The vehicle struck curbing, fencing, and several large trees before eventually coming to a stop down an embankment near a parking lot, said police.

Ogiejko was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.