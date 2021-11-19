Long Island Woman Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend to death at their home.

Suffolk County Police reported the incident took place around 11:50 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, at the home located in Riverhead.

According to police, Riverhead Town Police responded to 1142A East Main St. for a call of a disturbance. When officers arrived, there was no one at the home and there was evidence of a struggle.

Responding officers located a female stabbing victim at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead a short time later, police said.

The victim, Marta Esmerelda Ramirez-Carbajal, age 20, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s girlfriend, Karen Abigail Delacruz-Reyes, age 21, who was also at the hospital, was charged with manslaughter, police said.

Delacruz-Reyes will be arraigned Friday, Nov. 19 at Riverhead Justice Court.

