Long Island Trio Nabbed For Buying Alcohol For Two Children, Police Say

Police & Fire

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested three Suffolk County men for allegedly buying alcohol for two children under 17 at an area restaurant.
New York State Police arrested three Suffolk County men for allegedly buying alcohol for two children under 17 at an area restaurant. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three Long Island men were arrested by state police for allegedly purchasing drinks for two children under the age of 17.

Suffolk County residents Travis W. Gast, age 34, of East Quogue; Mateusz Pieta, age 22, of Baiting Hollow, and Matthew J. Murcott, age 29, of Manorville, were arrested on Tuesday, April 13, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child under 17, said New York State Police Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim. 

The arrests came after state police received a report about an incident that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 27, where the three men endangered two children by purchasing alcohol over an extended period at a local bar and restaurant in Brookhaven, Ahlgrim said.

The three men will be arraigned on Tuesday, April 27.

If anyone has any further information please contact the State Police at 631-756-3300

