Long Island Teen Seriously Injured After Crash While Fleeing Speeding Stop, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

A teenage motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing a speeding stop on Long Island, police said.

It happened on Tuesday, April 14 at approximately 10:20 a.m. in Hauppauge.

A Highway Patrol officer was pulling out of a parking lot on westbound Route 347 when he observed a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, Suffolk County Police said.

he officer attempted to pull over the motorcyclist at a traffic signal at Route 347 and Townline Road, but the motorcyclist fled from the officer through the steady red traffic signal, according to police.

The officer then continued westbound on Route 347 in the direction the motorcycle had fled and observed the cyclist rear-end a 2019 Ford box truck approximately q quarter-mile west of Route 454, said police.

The motorcyclist, Michael Occhino, 17, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the box truck, an unidentified man, was not injured.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and Occhino will be issued multiple New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law summonses. Motor Carrier Safety Section officers inspected the Ford at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

