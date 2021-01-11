Long Island Teen Driving Drunk Crashes Car Into Home, Police Say

A Long Island teenager was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a car into a house overnight, police said.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 in Shirley.

Jefersson Soysos, age 19, of Shirley, was driving a 2011 Kia Forte southbound on Chanel Drive East when he drove through the intersection at Floyd Road South, struck a brick stanchion, overturned, and crashed through the front wall of a residence, Suffolk County Police said.

Soysos was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sole occupant of the house at the time of the crash was not injured.

Soysos was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.