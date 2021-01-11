Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police: Man Who Yelled At Cops To 'Shoot Him' Nabbed For Burglary At Long Island Car Dealership
Police & Fire

Long Island Teen Driving Drunk Crashes Car Into Home, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Floyd Road South in Shirley.
The area of Floyd Road South in Shirley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island teenager was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed a car into a house overnight, police said.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 in Shirley.

Jefersson Soysos, age 19, of Shirley, was driving a 2011 Kia Forte southbound on Chanel Drive East when he drove through the intersection at Floyd Road South, struck a brick stanchion, overturned, and crashed through the front wall of a residence, Suffolk County Police  said.

Soysos was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

The sole occupant of the house at the time of the crash was not injured.

Soysos was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.