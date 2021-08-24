Long Island Teen Dies In Crash After Hitting Tree

A Long Island teen was killed after losing control of an Infiniti G37 and hitting a tree.

Suffolk County resident Michael Seda, age 18, of Hauppauge, was killed around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, in Smithtown, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

According to Ahlgrim, Seda was driving on the Sunken Meadow Parkway south of Pulaski Road in Smithtown when the crash occurred.

A preliminary investigation determined that Seda was driving northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median.

Seda was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and transported to Stony Brook Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Ahlgrim said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

