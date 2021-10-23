Long Island Teen Charged After Crash Kills Woman, Seriously Injures Daughter

Contact Us
Joe Lombardi
A Long Island teenager is facing multiple charges after a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured an 11-year-old girl. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island teenager is facing multiple charges after a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her 11-year-old daughter.

It happened just after 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in Wyandanch.

Jennifer Figueroa, age 30, of Wyandanch, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, turning left onto Lincoln Avenue from Little East Neck Road, when the vehicle was struck by a northbound 2018 BMW, being driven by Franklyn Charles, age 18, of West Babylon, Suffolk County Police said.

Figueroa was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, police said. 

Her daughter, Anahi Sanchez, a passenger in the Hyundai, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Charles was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation and released. 

A 14-year-old male passenger in the BMW was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for evaluation and released into custody of family members.

Charles was charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment,
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Major Case Unit detectives are continuing the investigation. 

Anyone with information can call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

