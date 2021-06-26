Long Island Teacher Accused Of Subjecting Child To Lewd Act During Driving Instruction

A Long Island man has been accused of subjecting a child to a lewd act during a driving instruction course.

On Friday, June 25, Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section detectives arrested Jeffrey Hinch, age 29, who was employed by the East Meadow Driving School in Levittown after a complaint was made by a 16-year-old girl of a sexual act committed by the instructor.

The girl reported that Hinch picked her up from her residence in Huntington for a driving instruction course on Tuesday, June 22. During the instruction, the female observed Hinch commit a lewd act. The victim was then returned to her residence without further incident.

Hinch, a Bay Shore resident, was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, June 26.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Hinch is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477 or 911.

