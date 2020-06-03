Long Island Sex Offender Arrested For Failing To Register Internet Accounts

Contact Us
Police & Fire

Zak Failla
Yobani Diaz
Yobani Diaz Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A registered sex offender on Long Island is facing multiple felony charges after failing to register email and social media accounts with the New York State Division of Justice.

Islip Terrace resident Yobani Diaz, 40, was arrested at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, when Suffolk County police investigators executed a search warrant at his Andrew Avenue home.

The warrant and arrest came following an investigation by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives from the Suffolk County Police Computer Crimes Unit, Special Victims Section, along with Third Precinct police officers.

According to police, Diaz, a Level 1 sex offender failed to register two email accounts and two social media accounts, which is required due to his status as a sexual offender. Diaz was charged with four counts of sex offender register registration violation, all felonies. He was also charged with violation of probation.

Police said that Diaz may face additional charges. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 6.

