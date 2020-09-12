Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Restaurant Shut Down After Manager, Customers Arrested In SLA Inspection

Joe Lombardi
NY State Liquor Authority.
NY State Liquor Authority. Photo Credit: NYSLA

A Long Island restaurant was closed and condemned after six people, including staffers and customers, were arrested during a State Liquor Authority inspection.

In addition, 17 building and fire inspection codes were violated by  Y & Y Latin Grill located at 577 Broadway in Amityville, Suffolk County Police said.

The inspection started just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

First Precinct officers arrested one woman and five men:

  • Yannibel Segovia, 29, of West Babylon, the manager of the restaurant, was charged with two counts disorderly premise and failure to maintain a proprietary security guard license to employ guards.
  • Ramon E. Gomez, 41, of Central Islip, a security guard at the restaurant, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Oscar Benitez, 30, of Farmingdale, a security guard at the restaurant, was charged with unlicensed security guard.
  • Anthony Marquez, 29, of Amityville, a patron, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Godo Guardado, 39, of Amityville, a patron, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gerson Ramirez, 22, of Amityville, a patron, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued 25 SLA violations. 

 The Town of Babylon Quality of Life Task Force issued 17 combined building, fire and code violations to the manager. 

Those charged will be arraigned at a later date.

Agencies involved in the inspection were:

Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers, 

  • First Precinct Community Support Unit, 
  • First Precinct Patrol officers, 
  • New York State Liquor Authority, 
  • Town of Babylon Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety, 
  • Town of Babylon Fire Marshall, 
  • Town of Babylon Building Inspector,
  • Town of Babylon Code Enforcement 

