Long Island Physician Assistant Engaged In Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old Patient, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Richard Bennett
Richard Bennett Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island physician assistant has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a minor patient and then gave her money in an attempt to prevent her from reporting the contact.

According to Suffolk County Police, Richard Bennett, 48, of Coram, was arrested Thursday, May 21, for having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old female patient earlier that month while he was employed at Family Medical Care, located at 1745 Union Blvd, in Bay Shore. 

He then allegedly gave the teen cash to prevent her from reporting the crime, police said.

Bennett was charged with:

  • Sexual abuse 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 
  • Compounding a crime. 

He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 22.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Bennett to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791.

