Long Island Man Turning Into Parking Lot Killed In Crash

A Long Island man was killed in a head-on crash.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 14 at about 2:45 p.m. in Port Jefferson.

Kenneth Regan, 63, of Mount Sinai, was driving a 2005 Buick westbound on North Country Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, located at 70 North Country Road, and collided with a 2013 Toyota being driven eastbound by Leanne Schreiber, 37, of Miller Place, Suffolk County Police said.

Regan was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead.

Schreiber was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Regan’s vehicle was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

