Police & Fire

Long Island Man Suffers Critical Injuries After SUV Crashes Off Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The area of Radio Avenue in Miller Place where the crash happened.
The area of Radio Avenue in Miller Place where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was critically injured in a single-vehicle late-morning crash.

It happened on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 10:20 a.m. in Miller Place.

Stephen Laudani, age 75, of Miller Place, was traveling in his 2021 Dodge Durango south on Radio Avenue when the SUV veered off the roadway and crashed into shrubbery, Suffolk County Police said. 

Laudani was not conscious and officers and EMTs performed CPR on him, according to police. 

Detectives believe Laudani may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash, police said.

Laudani was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson and was then transferred to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

