Long Island Man Stranded For Hours Rescued After Jet Ski Strikes Sandbar

A Long Island man who was stranded for hours after his jet ski became disabled was rescued.

Jeremy Ashraf, 30, of Rocky Point, was operating a 2020 Kawasaki jet ski in the Great South Bay when the vehicle struck a sandbar near Ridge Island and became disabled at approximately 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Ashraf used his cell phone to call 911, Suffolk County Police said, adding that the cell phone lost battery power shortly after he made the call.

A Suffolk County Police Aviation Section helicopter searched the area, located Ashraf, and guided Marine Bureau officers aboard Marine Mike and Marine Kilo to his location.

Neither boat could reach Ashraf due to the shallow water conditions, so Marine X-Ray was launched carrying a motorized Jon boat, a small craft designed to travel short distances in shallow water.

Officers Chris DeFeo and Dave Vlacich manned the Jon boat and reached Ashraf at approximately 11:55 p.m.

Ashraf was taken aboard the Jon boat uninjured and was returned safely to shore.

