Long Island Man Stabs Brother, Sets House On Fire, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother and then setting the house on fire.

Victor Brown, of Coram, was arrested on Friday, July 9 by Suffolk County Police following the incident which took place around 8 p.m..

According to detectives, Brown, age 29, stabbed his brother with a large knife and then set the home, located at 139 Sequoia Lane in Coram, on fire.

The brother then called 911 to tell police he had been stabbed, police said.

The victim and brother were both transported to a local hospital and the victim is being treated for serious injuries, police said.

Brown was charged with

Assault

Criminal contempt

Menacing

Resisting arrest

