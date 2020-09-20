Long Island Man Shot, Killed While Riding In Vehicle

An investigation is underway after a shooting that killed a man who was a passenger in a vehicle on Long Island.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 in Central Islip.

A woman was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Carleton Avenue, near Hoppen Drive, when the occupant of another vehicle fired shots into the car, Suffolk County Police said.

Front-seat passenger Rahsaan Pressley, 27, of Selden, and a 24-year-old woman in the backseat were both struck by bullets, according to police.

Pressley was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The female passenger was also transported to Southside Hospital where she was treated and released, police said. The driver was not injured.

Detectives believe the vehicle’s occupants were targeted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

